Possible SPOILER Regarding Jade Cargill’s Opponent

On this past Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, TBS Champion Jade Cargill challenged a Canadian wrestler to face her on next week’s Dynamite in Winnipeg, Canada. In and update which might also be a SPOILER regarding Cargill’s opponent, PWInsider reports:
“As PWInsider.com reported on 3/2 in the Elite section, Taya Valkyrie has finished up with Impact Wrestling as of their TV tapings in Las Vegas. As we noted at the time, Taya was not signed to Impact and the word is that she is believed to be signing elsewhere.”
Who in Canada is going to step up and take on @Jade_Cargill?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023
