WWE Hall of Famer Calls CM Punk A "Really Average" Talent

During an interview with Going Broadway Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff unsurprisingly didn't have much good to say about CM Punk. The former WCW President said:

“I don’t have any respect for him. I gave him the benefit of the doubt because I never met the guy. When he came out and the first thing he did was go for the cheap heat … by burying Hulk Hogan. It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, dude. You never met Hulk Hogan; you’ve never worked with Hulk Hogan; you certainly don’t know Hulk Hogan; and you haven’t accomplished a fraction of a fraction of what Hulk Hogan has accomplished. So why are you burying him?’”

“When a talent has to go to the low-hanging, ‘cheap heat’ fruit right out of the shoot, that tells me he doesn’t really have anything. He exposed himself to me at that point. He exposed to me what he didn’t have. That was the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard anybody say. So between those two things, it indicated to me that this guy ain’t all he’s cracked up to be. I think he’s a really average talent.”