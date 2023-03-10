WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Six-Man Tag Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2023

The Blackpool Combat Club will go up against Hangman Page and the Dark Order on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will face Page, Evil Uno, and the returning Stu Grayson on Wednesday’s show.

Below is the updated card:

-  AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBA

-  AEW World Trios Championship Match: The House Of Black vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

-  AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett

- Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson
- MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah


