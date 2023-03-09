WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Official PWI Contributor, Kristen Ashly joins The Irish Whip

Posted By: The YETI on Mar 09, 2023

Official PWI Contributor, Kristen Ashly joins The Irish Whip

This week, Yeti sat down with PWI Contributor, Kristen Ashly. Kristen Ashly has been an intricate part of PWI's Women's Top 150 in the world. Kristen is co-owner of @BelltoBelles and continues to be a driving force in PWI's expansion covering the best women pro wrestlers in the world from its first 50 to its now current 150. #InternationalWomensDay

We speak about:
  • BelltoBelles Podcast
  • Why is there not a show STRICTLY dedicated to Womens Wrestling by the top companies yet?
  • Becoming a PWI Contributor
  • The growth of the PWI 50 to the PWI 150 with further expansion expected
  • The PWI Criteria are used to rank and evaluate the top Pro Wrestlers in the world.
  • ....so much more....PLUS we got our friend Mr. Chaos to join in from @CHAOS_THEORYPOD

 
Plus we got her Mt. Rushmore of Females as well as the one worker in the world she sees as not only a good worker but also a better human.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #pwi #irishwhip #belltobelles #kristenashly

