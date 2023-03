Official PWI Contributor, Kristen Ashly joins The Irish Whip

We speak about: This week, Yeti sat down with PWI Contributor, Kristen Ashly . Kristen Ashly has been an intricate part of PWI's Women's Top 150 in the world. Kristen is co-owner of @BelltoBelles and continues to be a driving force in PWI's expansion covering the best women pro wrestlers in the world from its first 50 to its now current 150. #InternationalWomensDayWe speak about:

BelltoBelles Podcast

Why is there not a show STRICTLY dedicated to Womens Wrestling by the top companies yet?

Becoming a PWI Contributor

The growth of the PWI 50 to the PWI 150 with further expansion expected

The PWI Criteria are used to rank and evaluate the top Pro Wrestlers in the world.

....so much more....PLUS we got our friend Mr. Chaos to join in from @CHAOS_THEORYPOD

Plus we got her Mt. Rushmore of Females as well as the one worker in the world she sees as not only a good worker but also a better human.



