Official PWI Contributor, Kristen Ashly joins The Irish Whip
Posted By: The YETI on Mar 09, 2023
This week, Yeti sat down with PWI Contributor, Kristen Ashly. Kristen Ashly has been an intricate part of PWI's Women's Top 150 in the world. Kristen is co-owner of @BelltoBelles and continues to be a driving force in PWI's expansion covering the best women pro wrestlers in the world from its first 50 to its now current 150. #InternationalWomensDay
We speak about:
BelltoBelles Podcast
Why is there not a show STRICTLY dedicated to Womens Wrestling by the top companies yet?
Becoming a PWI Contributor
The growth of the PWI 50 to the PWI 150 with further expansion expected
The PWI Criteria are used to rank and evaluate the top Pro Wrestlers in the world.
....so much more....PLUS we got our friend Mr. Chaos to join in from @CHAOS_THEORYPOD
Plus we got her Mt. Rushmore of Females as well as the one worker in the world she sees as not only a good worker but also a better human.