Mr. Kennedy Discusses Nixed Vince McMahon Son Storyline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy explained what happened with the Mr. McMahon son storyline and how a suspension cost him. He said:

“The only reason that I didn’t end up becoming the son was I got suspended literally like five days before they were going to do the reveal in Green Bay, because the reveal ended up happening in Green Bay. I got suspended. I was part of that Signature Pharmacy (story). There was like, nine or ten of us that got busted for getting performance-enhancing supplements off an internet website, which kind of wasn’t how that all went down.”

“I remember that particular instance. I came home. They had already told me a few months before, Stephanie had come up to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this thing. I want Vince to tell you. Vince thinks this is going to be good. He’s excited about it. I went in and he pitched me the whole idea. ‘We’re gonna have this big investigation and you’re gonna be my son.'”

“I flew home on a Wednesday. I got a call from Johnny’s (Laurinaitis) secretary in the office. ‘Hey you need to come to the airport to come to Stamford. Vince wants to talk to you.’ I go back to the airport and fly back to Stanford. A car picks me up and I go to Titan Towers.”

“There’s eight other guys in the office. He said, ‘We instituted this Wellness Policy. On such and such a date, it says here that you received some growth hormone.’ I was like, ‘It says in our policy that you’re not allowed to order this stuff off the internet. I didn’t order it off the internet. I saw a doctor.’ Well, the doctor ended up ordering it off the internet, so they suspended me for 30 days and fined me $10,000.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
