GUNTHER Defends Logan Paul's WWE Run Thus Far

Gunther was recently interviewed by Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about celebrities getting involved in matches in WWE.

“It’s obviously two-sided. Somebody that wrestles all year round, and then comes WrestleMania, and it’s somebody who is always working and it’s their drive of ‘I want to be in the big spectacle,’ and some spots won’t be available because we have celebrities come in like Bad Bunny or Logan. I get the part that there is a little bit of a frustration, but on the other hand, I think it helps us immensely. It helps everybody involved. It helps our business in general to generate way more attention. The only thing I think is important is, whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, they have to have a passion for it and has to take it as serious to be part of our product. That’s the case with the celebrities we have right now. They’re contributing a lot and putting the work in. They’re putting their bodies on the line too. If you look at everything Logan has done so far, he’s not hesitating to take any risks. He might be willing to take more risks that I would. In those two cases, they are prime examples of how somebody is a celebrity outside of our world and contributes in a positive way.”