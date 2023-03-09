WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GUNTHER Defends Logan Paul's WWE Run Thus Far

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 09, 2023

Gunther was recently interviewed by Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about celebrities getting involved in matches in WWE.

“It’s obviously two-sided. Somebody that wrestles all year round, and then comes WrestleMania, and it’s somebody who is always working and it’s their drive of ‘I want to be in the big spectacle,’ and some spots won’t be available because we have celebrities come in like Bad Bunny or Logan. I get the part that there is a little bit of a frustration, but on the other hand, I think it helps us immensely. It helps everybody involved. It helps our business in general to generate way more attention. The only thing I think is important is, whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, they have to have a passion for it and has to take it as serious to be part of our product. That’s the case with the celebrities we have right now. They’re contributing a lot and putting the work in. They’re putting their bodies on the line too. If you look at everything Logan has done so far, he’s not hesitating to take any risks. He might be willing to take more risks that I would. In those two cases, they are prime examples of how somebody is a celebrity outside of our world and contributes in a positive way.”

Sarray Reportedly Returning To Japan

Sarray has reportedly departed WWE. Tokyo Sports reports that the NXT star has left the company on good terms with her contract recently ex [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 09, 2023 07:50AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul #gunther

