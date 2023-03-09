SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday, check out the full results and spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:
- The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out on the stage after the match.
- Riho def. Nyla Rose, who took her out after the match.
- Mark Briscoe cut a promo announcing that new ROH Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match at ROH Supercard of Honor, with The Lucha Brothers as the first announced team.
- Konosuke Takeshita def. Preston Vance
