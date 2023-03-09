WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday, check out the full results and spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out on the stage after the match.

- Riho def. Nyla Rose, who took her out after the match.

- Mark Briscoe cut a promo announcing that new ROH Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match at ROH Supercard of Honor, with The Lucha Brothers as the first announced team.

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Preston Vance

Powerhouse Hobbs Wins TNT Championship On AEW Dynamite

A new TNT Champion was crowned on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Wardlow went up against and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Last Man Standing Matc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 09, 2023 07:45AM


