SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday, check out the full results and spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out on the stage after the match.

- Riho def. Nyla Rose, who took her out after the match.

- Mark Briscoe cut a promo announcing that new ROH Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match at ROH Supercard of Honor, with The Lucha Brothers as the first announced team.

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Preston Vance