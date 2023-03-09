WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Powerhouse Hobbs Wins TNT Championship On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

A new TNT Champion was crowned on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Wardlow went up against and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Last Man Standing Match. Toward the end of the match Wardlow was about to powerbomb Hobbs off the stage but QT Marshall appeared and attacked Wardlow with a steel chair.

Marshall has been behind the QTV teases that have been airing as of late. Hobbs then power bombed Warlow off the stage and the referee counted to 10 for Hobbs to pick up the big win!


