WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Has A New Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Has A New Name

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Tony Khan announced that the All-Atlantic Championship is being renamed.

Khan revealed the current champ Orange Cassidy will defend against Jeff Jarrett next Wednesday on Dynamite in Winnipeg. Going forward the title will be known as AEW International Championship.

The name change is bound to raise eyebrows in WWE with their International Championship dating back to 1979. 

Triple H Planning To "Stack" The Card For WWE WrestleMania 40

We've not yet witnessed WrestleMania 39, but plans are seemingly underway for the fortieth anniversary. Philadelphia will host Wrestlemania [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 08, 2023 02:09PM


Tags: #aew #international championship

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81000/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer