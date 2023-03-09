AEW All-Atlantic Championship Has A New Name

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Tony Khan announced that the All-Atlantic Championship is being renamed.
Khan revealed the current champ Orange Cassidy will defend against Jeff Jarrett next Wednesday on Dynamite in Winnipeg. Going forward the title will be known as AEW International Championship.
The name change is bound to raise eyebrows in WWE with their International Championship dating back to 1979.
Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023
