AEW Dynamite (3/8/2023) Results

Here are your AEW Dynamite results for March 8th, 2023: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/8/2023)

The post-AEW Revolution 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS kicks off from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. with the usual theme song and cold open intro video. We then shoot inside the venue as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jay Lethal

Now we head down to the ring where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for our opening contest, which will see Orange Cassidy putting his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line.

With that said, the "Freshly Squeezed" one makes his way down to the ring with his title belt in a book-bag. He settles in the ring, pulls the title out of the bag for a big pop, and waits in his jean jacket and denim jeans for his opponent.

His music cuts off and the theme for his opponent, Jay Lethal, hits. Out comes Lethal holding the stolen Golden Globe award, accompanied by Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett. A bunch of officials run down and stop them from coming to the ring.

Lethal heads to the ring by himself as highlights are shown from the Cassidy-Lethal showdown back in January. The commentators hype this as the rubber match between these two. As the commentators continue talking, their microphones are accidentally projected over the house speakers, so the entire crowd reacts as they talk and feedback squeaks. Interesting.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Cassidy head-lock take-overs Lethal down to the mat. Back up and repeat. Lethal then does the same and then hits a hip-toss when they pop back up.

We see the two pick up the pace, with Lethal hitting a hand spring and bouncing his legs off the ropes only to leap into a body kick from the AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Cassidy knocks Lethal out to the floor and then winds up and dives through the ropes, but is caught by Lethal in the fireman's carry position.

He escapes out the back door and rams Lethal into the steel ring post. He picks him up and looks to throw him into the steel ring steps, but Lethal reverses and slams Cassidy into them instead. Lethal has been selling his arm throughout the match quite noticeably.

Lethal knocks Cassidy out to the floor again and the "Freshly Squeezed" one is again noticeably selling his knee. Lethal does the blatant Ric Flair / Jeff Jarrett style strut in the ring to taunt the crowd and then heads out and heel kicks the ribs of the champ.

He then rams him spine-first into the ring apron, before going back to work on his softened up knee. He hoists Cassidy up in the knee-breaker position and rams him knee-first into the ring apron. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action with Lethal mostly controlling the offense. Cassidy starts to make a comeback but when he goes for the Orange Punch, his knee gives out on him and he collapses. Lethal slaps a figure-four leg lock on him and squeezes away on the leg. Eventually, Cassidy gets to the ropes to break the hold.

Lethal dominates from there on out but when he goes for the hand-spring into the Lethal Injection, his arm gives out on him. Cassidy follows up with his Orange Punch and scores the pin fall victory to retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an absolutely excellent opening contest.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Jeff Jarrett Shows Orange Cassidy Who Has "The Stroke"

Once the match wraps up, we see Cassidy celebrating with his title. Lethal throws a hissy fit at ringside and grabs his stolen Golden Globe. As he ties the referee up with his hissy fit, we see Jeff Jarrett appear in the ring behind Cassidy.

Jarrett hits Cassidy with The Stroke finisher and then grabs his guitar and blasts it over the injured knee of the champ. The Best Friends end up coming out to run off the heels, ending the quick post-match scene.

Powerhouse Hobbs With A Message For Wardlow

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Powerhouse Hobbs after quick video footage of Wardlow's car getting broken into and TNT Championship being stolen is shown.

Hobbs talks about Wardlow's life being in shambles and tells him what he's dealing with is only the beginning, because Hobbs vows to beat Wardlow and take his newly won title from him for good.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks Attacked By Juice Robinson

After that we head back inside the Golden 1 Center in Sac-Town where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of "Absolute" Ricky Starks. Out comes the promising AEW star to the ring in street clothes.

Starks settles inside the squared circle to a nice pop from the California crowd. His music dies down and he grabs a mic. He talks about the love he has received from the fans on Sunday night and again tonight. He says to top it all off, he beat Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution, so he's having a hell of a week.

He says with that in mind, the question is, "What's next for Ricky Starks?" He says he doesn't know. As he continues to talk, the theme for The Bullet Club hits. We see Juice Robinson appear in the ring behind him.

Juice Robinson turns Starks around and decks him with what Tony Schiavone calls the man with the best right hand in the business. He lays out Starks and then stands over him with his hands raised as the crowd reacts. After this, we head to a commercial break.

Wardlow Makes Change To Tonight's Main Event

When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone backstage with the new TNT Champion Wardlow. He asks Wardlow where his head is at right now and he says he's dealing with a great deal of loss lately.

Wardlow then suggests that his TNT Championship defense against Powerhouse Hobbs be a falls count anywhere, anything goes showdown. He says he planned on showing Hobbs a lesson in respect tonight and says now it's even more personal.

Renee Paquette Talks To Ruby Soho

Now we head back inside the Golden 1 Center, where Renee Paquette is standing in the ring. She introduces her guest at this time, Ruby Soho. Soho comes out accompanied by Saraya and Toni Storm as the commentators talk about her heel turn at Sunday night's AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event.

Paquette asks her straight out of the gate about her actions at the show this past weekend. Soho says it should be obvious. She says it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. She says, "You all created this monster."

Soho then tells a story about her first title defense being against Britt Baker. She says when she lost that match, these fans were thrilled. She fast forwards to the Owen Hart Tournament, where she faced another homegrown in Kris Statlander.

She asks Renee if she remembers the reaction when she beat her. She says they booed her out of the damn building. She says that brings her to Jamie Hayter. She says everyone loves Jamie. She then mentions how Toni Storm wasn't appreciated.

She says people begged Saraya to come out of retirement. She did and then everyone came after her on a moment's notice. She says the three of them have been outcasts since the day they joined AEW.

Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

She wraps up by saying to go ahead and send out her opponent for tonight, another homegrown talent from AEW, Skye Blue. With that said, Skye Blue's theme hits and out she comes.

We see Soho immediately attack Blue and beat her down at ringside. She rams her into the steel ring post and drops her. She then walks by her and gives her a savage kick to the ribs while she's down and out. She rolls her back in the ring and stalks her like a lion. She backs into a corner arrogantly and watches as the referee checks on her.

Blue finally gets up and she stumbles over to Soho, who catches her with an enzugiri. Soho continues to beat her down with ease and then hits a back-heel trip slam down to the mat. She goes for a follow-up cover but Skye kicks out after two. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, the match is still in progress, with Soho dominating and even at one point petting Blue right in front of the hard camera. We see Blue try and fight back but Soho lays her out and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ruby Soho

Saraya, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho Dominate Two More "L's"

Once the match wraps up, we see Saraya and Toni Storm come out to join Soho in a post-match beat down of Blue. Willow Nightingale ends up coming out so Saraya and Storm bail. Willow tries reasoning with Soho but then Saraya and Storm come in from behind and beat her down.

They drag Blue's lifeless body next to Willow's and they spray-paint "L's" on them in green spray-paint. They pose together as the fans boo to end the post-match scene.

"Hangman" Adam Page Says He's Done With Jon Moxley

From there, we shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with "Hangman" Adam Page. We see "Hangman" still sporting bad black eyes as a result of his Texas Death Match showdown with Jon Moxley from AEW Revolution.

Paquette asks how he's doing. He says physically he's been better but in his mind, heart and soul all is well. He says Sunday he had to go to a dark place. He says let that serve as a warning and looks into the camera and says the vicious things he'll do if he has to.

He is asked if it's safe to say things are done between he and Jon Moxley. Page says he's given her a lot of flack for these interviews. He apologizes for what she had to see on Sunday. He says as far as Mox, after Texas Death, for him, he's done. He walks off. We then head to another commercial break.

MJF's Reign Of Terror Has Just Begun ...

Once we return from the break, we see exclusive post-show footage from AEW Revolution 2023 of a bloody MJF with his AEW World Championship talking arrogantly about beating Bryan Danielson.

He says he's gonna stroll into Winnipeg and have his re-Bar Mitzvah. He says his reign of terror has just begun and kisses his title belt. The quick video segment wraps up on that note.

Tony Schiavone Talks To FTR

Now we head back inside the Golden 1 Center in Sac-Town where Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring. He introduces his guests at this time, which he describes as one of the best tag-teams in the world -- FTR.

With that said, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler make their way out to their Midnight Express-sounding theme song as the commentators remind fans of their surprise return and altercation with AEW Tag-Team Champions The Gunns at AEW Revolution this past Sunday night.

Schiavone welcomes the duo back and the crowd goes nuts with a sustained loud pop. FTR says he'll need to speak up if he wants them to hear him. They say how good it feels to be back and hear that crowd noise.

Cash Wheeler begins and talks about how rough their recent history has been, losing all of their titles and then losing one of their best friends in the world, Jay Briscoe. The fans chant "Jay! Jay!"

He says he'll be damned, though, if he's gonna sit home and watch The Gunns refer to themselves as the best tag-team in wrestling. He says they might be talented, but they are disrespectful, entitled assh*les who had everything given to them by their daddy, Billy Gunn.

Dax Harwood then begins speaking. He mentions talking in the past about his love for his wife and his daughter but tonight, he's gonna talk about someone else -- the fans. He says they have never given up on him. He says this isn't a rah-rah baby face speech but damn it, he loves the fans, too. The fans chant "FTR!" as he continues.

He says one of the last memories he has with his friend who is no longer with us, was ruined by The Gunns. He says now it's personal and now it's time for retribution. He says it's time to beat The Gunns asses and finally win the AEW Tag-Team Championships. He says they have to do it for The Briscoes, for all the fans, and for themselves. "Top guys ...out!" Dax can talk his ass off, folks.

Jade Cargill Throws Down The Gauntlet For Next Week In Winnipeg

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Jade Cargill. She mentions her being 53-0 and asks if there are any challenges left for her in AEW. She says there aren't.

She brings up them going to Canada next week. She says she wants the best Canadian wrestler there is and vows to stomp on them like they're nothing. She throws down the gauntlet for next week's Dynamite in Winnipeg.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

Now we head back inside the Sacramento venue where the familiar sounds of "Judas in my Mind" by Fozzy plays as Chris Jericho comes out with Floyd the baseball bat in-hand, accompanied by the other members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The entire J.A.S. group heads to the ring as the fans sing along with his catchy entrance tune. When they settle in the ring, the music dies down.

We hear the theme for their opponents and out comes Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) accompanied by AR Fox for this scheduled AEW Trios showdown against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Jericho and Fox kick things off for their respective teams in the early goings. Jericho shoves Fox, who swings back at him and now these two get after it.

Fox settles into the offensive driver's seat early on. He knocks Jericho out to the floor and hits a flying splash over the ropes onto the J.A.S. leader. Back in the ring, Jericho crawls over on his knees and hugs Sammy Guevara's waist in the J.A.S. corner before tagging in "The Spanish God."

Guevara hits the ring and slams Fox down before tagging Jericho back in. "The Ocho" now poses with Garcia and Guevara in arrogant fashion as Fox is laid out in front of them. Guevara tags back in and goes back to work on Fox, who tags in Darius Martin.

The Top Flight member starts to take it to Guevara, who crawls over on his knees and hugs the waist of Garcia in the J.A.S. corner. Back at it, Fox arm-drags Garcia, who tags in for the Jericho Appreciation Society trio. Martin hits a moonsault off the ring apron onto Garcia on the floor.

He rolls him back into the ring and follows in after him, stopping to kick Angelo Parker as he grabs his boot. He slingshots himself into the ring but is met with a right hand on his way down. The J,A.S. trio does another Edge & Christian-style five-second pose (For those with the benefits of flash-photography, of course!). After this, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Top Flight and AR Fox doing well but Jake Hager gets involved at ringside, which leads to Jericho connecting with his Judas Effect finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

The J.A.S. & The Elite Want The House Of Black

Once the match wraps up, the J.A.S. group gets on the mic and talks about how they are now the number one contenders to the AEW Trios Championships held by The House of Black trio of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

They call their win tonight the greatest in AEW Trios match history. They then call themselves the sexiest trio in the business and celebrate their one-year anniversary as a J.A.S. group. As they continue to talk, they are interrupted by the theme for The Elite.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks come out. "The Cleaner" says they have kept out of the J.A.S. lane. They thought that was done out of respect. He says when you talk about the AEW Trios Championships, however, you're talking about The Elite's business.

Don Callis comes out and gets on the mic. He says everyone knows The Elite established and set the bar for the AEW Trios Championships. He says everyone knows after Sunday's show that The Elite are the number one contenders.

He goes on to mention how long he and Chris Jericho have known each other. He says Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, but unfortunately, he is only the second-best wrestler from Winnipeg. The fans chant "Kenny! Kenny!" He says he feels like if he had a couple of months to train, Jericho might even only be number three.

Jericho tells Callis to get his scrawny ass down here now and find out. Before anything else happens, the lights go out and The House of Black appear on the big screen. Malakai Black says he's happy to embarrass both teams next week in the hometown of Omega and Jericho.

Black says, "If you want these," pointing to his AEW Trios Championships. The lights go out. They come back on and The House of Black are standing in between The Elite and the J.A.S. "Come get 'em." The lights go out again and when they come back on, The House of Black are gone.

Tony Khan Makes Level-Up Title Announcement

We shoot to Tony Khan backstage. He confirms Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship for next week. He says for the fifth time, it will be defended on international territory.

He then says next week, the title will level-up and become the AEW International Championship. In conjunction with the new Shazam movie, Khan says the new title will be defended for the first time when Cassidy defends against Jarrett. We then head to a commercial break.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

When we return from the break, we see a quick Bryan Danielson vignette and then return inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. where we hear "Wild Thing" play. The Blackpool Combat Club trio of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their way to the ring through the crowd.

They settle in the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be a tag-team bout with Mox and Castagnoli teaming up to take on The Dark Order duo of John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

The Dark Order team make their way out next and settle inside the squared circle as well. Their music dies down and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

We see Mox get the jump on Silver and Reynolds and begins beating them down before tagging in Castagnoli, who picks up where he left off. The fans try and rally behind Silver with a "Johnny-Hungy" chant.

Mox tags in and stomps away at Silver as the commentators talk about Mox's physical Texas Death Match over the weekend with "Hangman" Adam Page. Reynolds tags in but ends up on the wrong end of a one-sided ass-kicking as well. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

As we return from the break, we see the action still in progress with The Dark Order starting to fight into the offensive lead. The crowd is rallying behind them as they do, but ultimately Mox ends up slapping a choke on Reynolds for the victory.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Things Boil Over Between Blackpool Combat Club & The Dark Order

Once the match wraps up we see Jon Moxley unnecessarily continuing to beat down The Dark Order guys. One tries to come in and stop this, but Claudio Castagnoli snatches him up and launches him overhead out to the floor.

Evil Uno runs down from the back but Mox starts taking it to him as well. Wheeler Yuta holds Uno as Mox gets ready to tear him apart, but out of nowhere, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme of "Hangman" Adam Page.

Page runs down to the ring and he blows right by Moxley. He turns around and decks Claudio but then Claudio hits him back and Moxley and Yuta join in. The three start beating down Page. The commentators keep asking what has gotten into the Blackpool Combat Club.

They say Page was trying to let all of this go with Mox and the B.C.C. but they're insisting on keeping it going. The fans break out in a loud "Let them fight!" chant as tons of officials rush to the scene to break things up between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Dark Order. As they do, we head to a commercial break.

The J.A.S. Approaches The Acclaimed

We shoot backstage with Renee Paquette when we return from the break. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are being interviewed about their goal of recapturing the AEW Tag-Team Championships. They talk about being the people's choice.

In walks Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society. They claim to be rap fans as well. They mention that they're sports entertainers and point out that The Acclaimed are also entertaining. They suggest they join up, which Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn laugh off.

TNT Championship (Falls Count Anywhere)

Wardlow (C) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

After Excalibur does his fast-read announcements for this Friday's Rampage and next Wednesday's Dynamite, we head back to the ring where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for our main event of the evening.

The TNT Championship will be on-the-line in an anything goes, falls count anywhere showdown between Wardlow and the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match winner Powerhouse Hobbs.

We hear the commentators mention that something is unfolding backstage. We shoot to the parking lot and see Hobbs and Wardlow are viciously brawling there. They throw a barrel at each other as a weapon and then Wardlow slams Hobbs down violently onto the windshield of a car, smashing the glass.

He goes for the cover, since this is an anything goes, falls count anywhere match, however Hobbs kicks out and keeps this match alive. We head to a commercial break as the brawl between these two continues.

Now we return and we see the two fighting through the entrance way and towards the ring. Once in the ring, we see Hobbs start to beat down the reigning and defending TNT Champion, as he takes it to Wardlow with punishing offense as the crowd cheers him on. The commentators point out he is from this area in Cali and that fans are well aware of his struggle.

The fans break out in a "We want tables!" chant as Wardlow starts to fight back into the offensive driver's seat. He lays out Hobbs on a table he sets up at ringside and then heads to the top-rope, where he leaps off and smashes onto Hobbs, putting him through the table.

We see a cool instant replay of this spot from a unique camera angle. The fans chant "This is Awesome!" as the two continue to brawl upon Hobbs recovering. Wardlow brings Hobbs up to the commentary section at the top of the entrance ramp.

He goes for Powerbomb Symphony up there but out of nowhere, QT Marshall comes out with a steel chair. He blasts Wardlow with it and then hits him again. He helps Hobbs up and tells him it's his time. He helps Hobbs hoist Wardlow up and the two double power-bomb him off the stage through some production crap down below.

The referee begins a ten count as Hobbs and Marshall watch on. The referee makes it to the count of ten and folks, just like that we have a new TNT Champion. Marshall jumps up and down and grabs the TNT Championship, which he presents to Hobbs.

Hobbs celebrates with the title as the crowd reacts. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Powerhouse Hobbs