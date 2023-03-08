New Segment Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2023

Expect to hear from Ricky Starks on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

During this past Sunday's AEW Revolution, Starks defeated Chris Jericho. The Jericho Appreciation Society was barred from ringside.

On Twitter, All Elite Wrestling announced that fans will hear from Starks on tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS.

Coming off his huge victory at #AEWRevolution, we'll hear from Absolute Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/M6pYTFBOsq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2023

Below is the updated card:

- AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

- Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, & Sammy Guevara

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

- Hangman Page speaks

- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

- Ricky Starks speaks