WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

New Segment Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2023

New Segment Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Expect to hear from Ricky Starks on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

During this past Sunday's AEW Revolution, Starks defeated Chris Jericho. The Jericho Appreciation Society was barred from ringside.

On Twitter, All Elite Wrestling announced that fans will hear from Starks on tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS.

Below is the updated card:

- AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

- Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, & Sammy Guevara
Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

- Hangman Page speaks

- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

- Ricky Starks speaks


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80998/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer