Ruby Soho Praises Willow Nightingale

Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she had some positive words to say about Willow Nightingale.

On working with Willow: “She was an amazing, amazing partner. She taught me a lot, and she helped me a lot, and she supported me a lot. I, overall, just love her as a person. She brought out an enjoyment of wrestling that I haven’t had in a very long time. I go out there in my matches a lot of time, and I’m obviously I’m singing my song, I’m jamming out and having a good time, but sometimes I forget to really just enjoy this wild ride that I’m on and that I’ve been on for a long time. She forces me to just enjoy it. Even when I’m trying to be serious, I can’t not look at her and smile. It’s frustrating. She’s just so cute I can’t stand it. Any time I try to take anything too seriously, she’s always the first person that brings me back down to realizing that I do have the coolest job in the world and to be able to really enjoy it,” Ruby continued. “So I am absolutely in any circumstance, in any way shape, or form, if that girl ever needs me, I am there. If that is in a tag capacity or just as a human being, I’m there for her because she has just brought a wonderful light to my life and is such a beautiful person inside and out, and so unbelievably talented that I’m here for her no matter what.”

On Willow as a tattoo artist: “I don’t know that it’s very well known that she’s a tattoo artist. I don’t think a lot of people know that about her. I also don’t think that she gives the tattoo artist vibe. I don’t think she gives that off very often. It’s also interesting because a lot people will look at me and think that I’m a tattoo artist, and every time somebody asks me that, I’m like, ‘No. I just have a lot of very talented friends.’ I can’t draw to save my life. Nobody wants me to pick up a needle and come anywhere near them, if I’m being honest. Yeah, I don’t know. I would love it. I would get work done by her in a heartbeat. Whatever you want to do. I wouldn’t even let her tell me what she was doing. I’d just have her do it. At this point, I’m covered. Once you get to the level of covered that I am at this point, the significance of your tattoo becomes a lot less. You just go, ‘Whatever you want to do.’”