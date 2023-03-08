AEW Wardlow Has TNT Championship Belt Stolen

AEW star Wardlow has been robbed of his wrestling gear as well as the TNT Championship belt.

Wardlow won the title from Samoa Joe this past weekend at AEW Revolution. This is his second TNT Title reign.

On his social media, Wardlow shared a video of his rental car following a break and says he’ll have lots of frustration to take out on Dynamite following the incident:

“Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn”