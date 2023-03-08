WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Wardlow Has TNT Championship Belt Stolen

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2023

AEW Wardlow Has TNT Championship Belt Stolen

AEW star Wardlow has been robbed of his wrestling gear as well as the TNT Championship belt.

Wardlow won the title from Samoa Joe this past weekend at AEW Revolution. This is his second TNT Title reign.

On his social media, Wardlow shared a video of his rental car following a break and says he’ll have lots of frustration to take out on Dynamite following the incident:

“Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn”

Sammy Guevara Comments On Rumors Of Backstage Heat In AEW

A few months back, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara allegedly had a physical altercation in backstage which led to Andrade being sent home [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2023 03:56PM


Tags: #aew #tnt title #wardlow

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80991/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer