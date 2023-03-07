Austin Theory: "I Am Not The John Cena Of This Generation."

Austin Theory was recently interviewed by WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, where he spoke on a variety of topics.

Highlights are below.

On the comparisons between himself and Cena: “I am not the John Cena of this generation. I am the Austin Theory. That’s all there is. John Cena, you can put me in that category if you want, but it’s probably because I’m excelling at such a fast rate, and people can see it, but I’m certainly gonna excel past that. I’m 25. How many championships did John Cena have at 24? I was the United States Champion at 24. He didn’t have any. So just putting that into perspective. There’s only one Austin Theory.”

On why he set his sights on Cena specifically: “It’s almost like nobody gets the message here. Everybody loves relating to the past. Everybody loves bringing back the old legends. They love bringing them back, letting them live their glory days. That’s what it’s all about, and it’s not. It’s not about that. So why not point out the guy that literally has carried the WWE well over a decade, somebody that, even if you don’t watch WWE, you know who John Cena is. Even before the Hollywood, you knew who he was. There’s no bigger mountain than John Cena, and that’s exactly why I need to pay my respects to him on Monday, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”