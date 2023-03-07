WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2023

Tonight’s special episode of NXT Roadblock will take place live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

- Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne take their heated rivalry to the ring

- Andre Chase and Joe Gacy square off in one-on-one action

- Grayson Waller and Shawn Michaels to meet on the latest edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect”

- Roxanne Perez defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Meiko Satomura

- Bron Breakker teams with The Creed Brothers to face Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher

- Tony D’Angelo and Dijak to face off in a Jailhouse Street Fight

 


