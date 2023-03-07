Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2023

Tonight’s special episode of NXT Roadblock will take place live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:
- Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne take their heated rivalry to the ring
- Andre Chase and Joe Gacy square off in one-on-one action
- Grayson Waller and Shawn Michaels to meet on the latest edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect”
- Roxanne Perez defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Meiko Satomura
- Bron Breakker teams with The Creed Brothers to face Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher
- Tony D’Angelo and Dijak to face off in a Jailhouse Street Fight
You aren't going to want to miss this one. @satomurameiko vs. @roxanne_wwe for the #WWENXT Women's Championship TONIGHT at #NXTRoadblock 👊 #WWENXT— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 7, 2023
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/3huP13Ule1
