AEW Announces 12 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 12 matches.

You can check out the full card below:

- Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

- Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito

- Lance Archer vs. C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas) in a Handicap Match

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel

- The Firm's Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman

- House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

- AR Fox vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth

- Skye Blue vs. Mylo

- Mogul Affiliates' Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico

- Riho vs. Diamanté

- Zoe DuBois vs. Willow Nightingale