AEW Announces 12 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2023

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 12 matches.

You can check out the full card below:

- Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
- Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito
- Lance Archer vs. C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas) in a Handicap Match
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel
- The Firm's Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman
- House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn
- AR Fox vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth
- Skye Blue vs. Mylo
- Mogul Affiliates' Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico
- Riho vs. Diamanté
- Zoe DuBois vs. Willow Nightingale


