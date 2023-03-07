Cody Rhodes Discusses Using His Father's Name In Promos

Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by Kevin Kellam of WrestleBinge on Sportskeeda, where he discussed Roman Reigns bringing up his father Dusty Rhodes during a promo they shared together.

“Can’t avoid it, and then those nights when I make it clear I’m not gonna talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. It’s one of those where just recently with Roman I wasn’t really interested in the idea of, ‘We’re gonna converse on my father,’ but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship, with my father, so he’s the one who took it up there.”