Cody Rhodes Discusses Using His Father's Name In Promos

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 07, 2023

Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by Kevin Kellam of WrestleBinge on Sportskeeda, where he discussed Roman Reigns bringing up his father Dusty Rhodes during a promo they shared together.

“Can’t avoid it, and then those nights when I make it clear I’m not gonna talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. It’s one of those where just recently with Roman I wasn’t really interested in the idea of, ‘We’re gonna converse on my father,’ but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship, with my father, so he’s the one who took it up there.”

Source: 411mania.com
