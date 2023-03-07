Vince McMahon Was Reportedly In Gorilla During Monday’s WWE RAW

As reported on Monday, Vince McMahon returned backstage at last night’s WWE RAW in Boston, Massachusetts. He was also sporting a mustache.

It was the first time McMahon was backstage at a WWE show since July 2022, and although it was reported he was primarily there to visit John Cena many are wondering if he could be returning to more WWE shows in the future.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio today, Dave Meltzer said:

“He was in Gorilla all night, so what does that tell you?

“He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that, but he was in Gorilla all night and I was told they tell you he’s only there to visit John Cena, that’s the story, but there’s more to it than that.

“He’s doing more than they’re letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque (Triple H).

“It’s not like he was there in charge and doing stuff, but it’s not like he was just visiting John Cena and saying hi to a few people and then left. That didn’t happen either.

“The truth is a little bit in the middle.”

Insider source @WrestleVotes reports on Twitter that McMahon being in Groilla had not impact on the script for Monday's RAW:

"While Vince McMahon was in gorilla the entire show, and said to be in a pleasant mood, I’m told his presence backstage didn’t impact anything ‘script wise’ last night."