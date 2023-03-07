WWE Raw Results (3/6/2023)

The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (3/6/2023)

This week's show kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena.

"The Wise Man" Lays Out Bloodline Business

We then shoot to earlier today footage that shows Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman arriving to the building. Heyman reminds Uso of what Roman Reigns said about solving the Sami Zayn problem last week.

He says that didn't happen. Zayn escaped and he's here live in Boston tonight. He says this means opportunity for The Bloodline. Heyman says Solo Sikoa will solve the Kevin Owens problem tonight, but you, Jimmy, whether your brother Jey comes to his senses or not, you will solve the Sami Zayn problem once and forever.

They walk off as Heyman says "call Roman Reigns" to his phone. That's how the opening segment wraps up.

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

Now we head inside the TD Garden where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show as the camera pans the crowd. We hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Kevin Owens and "The Prize Fighter" makes his way to the ring to a huge pop.

Owens settles inside the squared circle and as he does, Graves and Patrick runs down the advertised lineup for tonight's show.

From there, we hear the sounds of Solo Sikoa's theme song and out comes "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline with a towel on his head like Taz in his prime. He heads to the ring to boos from the Boston crowd.

Sikoa enters the ring and Owens immediately brings the fight to him. He beats him down outside the ring before the bell sounds to even start the match. Sikoa shifts the momentum to his favor on the floor, ramming Owens face-first into the steel ring post twice.

After that, he rolls Owens in the ring and the bell sounds to officially get our first match of the evening off-and-running. As soon as Sikoa follows in the ring after Owens, he is taken down. Sikoa works his way back up and takes right back over, controlling Owens and stomping him on the mat.

This continues for a few minutes and then Owens starts to show signs of life and begins fighting back. As he does, Jimmy Uso makes his way down to ringside. Sikoa starts to take back over as the action spills out to the floor.

He begins tearing the ring steps apart and using them to beat down Owens as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Owens still fighting from underneath, but as he starts taking over, we see Jimmy looking nervous at ringside.

Owens goes for a stunner but doesn't get it. He does, however, get a cannonball splash on Sikoa in the corner. He comes off the top with a big splash on Sikoa for a near fall but then Jimmy Uso hits the ring and blatantly attacks Owens, prompting the referee to call for the bell, giving Owens the win via disqualification.

Winner via DQ: Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn Makes Save For Kevin Owens

After the match, we see Sikoa and Uso continue to beat down Owens. They bring him out to the floor and lay him out across the commentary table. Sikoa stands on the commentary table next to it but before he can do anything, Sami Zayn runs out to make the save.

He beats down Uso and Sikoa. He grabs a chair and swings but misses and they run off. He settles in the ring and stares at the crowd as the sea of fans in Boston begin chanting "Sami! Sami!"

Zayn looks at Owens slumped in the corner and sets his chair down. He extends his hand to help Owens up. Owens looks at him but then slides under the ropes and heads to the back as the fans boo. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Bobby Lashley Addresses Bray Wyatt

We return from the break and see highlights of the Bray Wyatt (Uncle Howdy) and Bobby Lashley showdown from SmackDown. We then return live backstage where Lashley talks directly into the camera.

"The All Mighty" sends a message to Wyatt, essentially calling him a coward. He points out he came to his home turf on SmackDown and Wyatt didn't even have the guts to face him by himself, instead sending "someone under a mask" to fight for him. We see the Bray Wyatt production cut-ins as he finishes up this quick segment.

Byron Saxton Interviews Carmella

Now we shoot to Byron Saxton who is standing by with Carmella. He asks her about her match tonight against Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Chelsea Green walks up and the two continue to make friends before turning on Saxton and "mean girl'ing" him.

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

We return inside the TD Garden where Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair makes her way down to the ring for our second match of the evening, which will see "The EST of WWE" in non-title action.

As Belair settles into the ring, we see the match graphic for this non-title showdown between she and Carmella as Kevin Patrick talks us into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break "The Princess of Staten Island" makes her way out, moon-walking to the ring as Corey Graves sings her praises. Chelsea Green accompanies her to the ring and hangs out at ringside as she settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Belair start off well but then Carmella takes over. As the former "Ms. Money in the Bank" settles into the offensive driver's seat, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Carmella still dominating the action. Belair hits a muscle spot and then moonsaults onto Carmella for a near fall. Chelsea Green interferes and Belair grabs her, but then turns to a big super kick from Carmella for a close near fall of her own.

Belair starts to take over and again we see Chelsea get involved. Belair heads out to the floor this time and throws her over the barricade. She rolls back into the ring and Carmella covers her with her feet on the ropes, yet Belair still kicks out. She then hits the KOD for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Asuka Makes Save For Bianca Belair

Once the match wraps up, we see Chelsea Green hit the ring and begin to attack Belair. Carmella joins her. The two beat "The EST of WWE" down until finally we hear the theme song of Asuka.

"The Empress of Tomorrow" runs down and sprays mist in the eyes of Carmella and Chelsea and runs them off. She then stares down Belair, who smiles back at her, as the fans chant "Asuka! Asuka!"

Kevin Owens Still Doesn't Want Anything To Do With Sami Zayn

After that, we shoot backstage and see Kevin Owens sitting by himself. Sami Zayn walks up to him and tries again reasoning with him. He tells Owens they don't need to make up and be best friends again but he thinks Owens can see now that no one single individual can handle The Bloodline by himself.

He says they should join forces and take them out together. Zayn says he knows this because he was part of The Bloodline. Owens says he remembers and gets worked up. He says maybe they could do better together but Zayn isn't understanding one key part -- he doesn't want to do this with him.

He tells Zayn to try and appeal to Roman Reigns and apologize, saying he's a forgiving guy. He tells Zayn he doesn't care what he does but just please leave him alone. Zayn walks off dejected. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Logan Paul, Seth Rollins Go Face-To-Face

When we return from the break, we see The Miz standing in the ring. As he settles inside, highlights are shown of Seth Rollins attacking him and calling Logan Paul on his phone, setting up this face-to-face segment tonight.

With that said, the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood host introduces himself and declares himself the moderator for this Logan Paul and Seth Rollins face-to-face segment. He then introduces social media sensation Logan Paul.

"BURN IT DOWN!" plays after Logan Paul settles in the ring and gives The Miz his sunglasses. Seth "Freakin" Rollins then comes out as the fans sing along with his catchy theme music. He settles in the ring and it fades down but they keep singing.

Miz raises his hand and asks if everyone in the crowd knows what it means. He reminds them that when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut. The fans won't stop singing. Miz keeps trying but Rollins pushes his mic down and conducts his orchestra of thousands of singing fans.

Logan Paul finally chimes in and says "there is a time limit for this segment, so shut up." Finally Rollins speaks and the fans quiet down. He says look what the cat dragged in, referring to the social media sensation Logan Paul.

Rollins begins but then Logan chimes in and the fans boo him so loud he can barely be heard. He talks about being better than Rollins at his own job. Rollins says Logan is a fraud, dumpster fire and says "we don't want you in our house." He says Boston didn't come here to see them talk, but instead to fight.

With that said, Rollins drops the mic and takes his fancy coat off. Logan gets in a fighting stance. The Miz says it's his job to make sure they don't fight tonight. Logan tells Miz not to put words in his mouth. He says if he wants to, he's going to -- "cause that's how I do."

He continues, "But guess what, bucko? I'm not gonna do it." He says he's not gonna fight for free because he's a premium act. He says he's definitely not gonna fight for free in a place like Boston. He tells the fans to "get real." He says if the stage and money was bigger and if they were somewhere with a little more star power, he'd consider it.

The Miz then points out that he is the host of WrestleMania, and he just so happen to be able to make a Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania happen. Rollins asks if Miz really can. He asks what he's waiting for and sends him over the ropes to go backstage and make it happen.

Logan Paul attacks Rollins from behind. Logan goes for a stomp but Rollins avoids it. The Miz hits the ring and he and Logan attack Rollins. Logan then drops Rollins with a right hand that has him unconscious face-down. Logan says, "Hey buddy, when you wake up -- let me know about WrestleMania. Oh and one more thing ... bye-bye, b*tch!"

Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves are shown on camera and they run down some action still to come tonight, including the return of hometown hero John Cena. We see footage from last week of MVP and Brock Lesnar setting up the Lesnar vs. Omos match for WrestleMania.

After the footage wraps up, we return inside the TD Garden where Omos makes his way out. As the massive man makes his way down to the squared circle for our next match of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the giant man in the ring ready for action as the official WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match graphic for Omos vs. Brock Lesnar flashes across the screen. His theme music finally fades down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Dolph Ziggler's theme music. As he settles in the ring, we see split screen "earlier today" footage of Mustafa Ali bumping into Ziggler backstage and spilling his drink on him. He says he knows Ziggler wants a rematch with him but he did him one better and got him a bout with Omos for tonight.

Back live, we see Ziggler bouncing around as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Mustafa Ali is shown leading a seemingly sarcastic Dolph Ziggler fan club, complete with pro-Ziggler signs, in the front row.

The match lasts all of about twenty seconds or so, as Omos blasts Ziggler with one big shot before hoisting him up for his finisher. He makes the follow-up cover and scores the easy pin fall victory in this squash match.

Winner: Omos

MVP Vows Omos Will Tame The Beast At WrestleMania

After the match, MVP hops in the ring to celebrate the victory with Omos. He then gets on the microphone and says Brock Lesnar wanted him to hype up a match for WrestleMania. He says Omos is all the hype he needs.

He tells Lesnar he should have never put his hands on him. He tells him that Omos will tame "The Beast" at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Baron Corbin Approaches Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models are shown backstage admiring someone's physique off-camera. Baron Corbin walks up and thanks them, assuming they are talking about him. They correct him and say they are talking about "him."

We then see Otis and Chad Gable both standing together, with Gable flexing, assuming they are talking about him once again, when in reality it is Omos. They even mention that Gable is the small ugly one and tell Corbin they see something in him, especially if he can take out Gable tonight in the ring.

Paul Heyman Talks To Jimmy Uso About Roman Reigns' Ultimatum

We shoot backstage and we see Paul Heyman approaching Jimmy Uso while he is taping his wrists. He hypes Uso up as being "the one" who is going to ensure that Roman Reigns won't ever have to hear the name Sami Zayn again.

He tells Uso he knows he's going to do it even with the pressure of knowing Reigns gave him until the end of this week to get Jey Uso back in The Bloodline. He says "The Tribal Chief" isn't going to blame him, but rather, Jimmy. He walks off.

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

We head back inside the TD Garden in Boston where Finn Balor's theme hits and out comes The Judgment Day leader accompanied by other members of the group. He heads down to the ring for the next match of the evening as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we return, we see The Judgment Day group standing together outside the ring. Finn Balor re-enters the ring and their music dies down.

The theme music for Johnny Gargano hits and out comes Johnny Wrestling accompanied by Dexter Lumis, the latter of whom hangs around at ringside for this match.

Both guys are in the ring and now the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. Immediately we see Balor jump into the offensive lead, taking it to Gargano in front of his fellow Judgment Day members.

We see Balor continue to dominate the action. Gargano starts to fight back as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Balor is back in control thanks to assistance from The Judgment Day at ringside.

As the match continues, we see The Judgment Day continue to interfere and finally Edge's theme hits. Damian Priest tries to wait for him on the entrance ramp, but he appears behind Balor, knocking him off the top-rope and helping Gargano get the upset victory. After the match, he beats Balor down and yells at him that things aren't over with them yet.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Edge Calls Out Finn Balor For Next Week's Show

We shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is waiting outside the locker room of Edge. "The Rated-R Superstar" emerges and says he's pulling Finn Balor's punk-card. He says he'll be by himself in the middle of the ring and he's calling him out. He says we'll see if Balor has the "stones" and then walks off.

Nikki Cross vs. Piper Niven

After a lengthy video package airs looking back at the face-to-face confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on last week's show, we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Nikki Cross' theme hits and the friend-less wonder of the Raw women's division sprints to the ring like a crazy person. She settles inside as the official match graphic for her upcoming singles showdown with Piper Niven flashes across the screen.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see footage of Piper Niven's recent backstage attack of Candice LeRae.

Now the theme for Piper Niven hits and out she comes to the ring for this one-on-one match in the Raw women's division. As soon as Niven hits the ring apron to pose for the crowd as part of her entrance routine, she is attacked from behind by Cross.

Cross pulls Niven's hair in her face and attacks her as the referee watches. Finally Cross heads to the top-rope and Niven tells the ref she's ready, so the ref calls for the bell. Cross comes off the top and splashes onto Niven.

Niven rolls out to the floor to re-group. When she re-enters the ring she drops Cross with a big head butt. Cross then hits a drop kick and takes out the knee of her larger opponent. She continues working her over but then Niven hits her finisher out of nowhere for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Piper Niven

Rick Boogs Calls Out Bronson Reed On Elias' Behalf

We shoot backstage and see Rick Boogs trying to dead-lift an 18-wheeler. Up walks Elias and Boogs flips out because he forgot his notes. Elias tells him it's not about the notes. He says it's about going out there and getting things done.

He points to someone in the background and tells him to go over to him and tell him, "I want to fight you." We see that it is Bronson Reed. He walks over to Elias and tells him, "You wanna fight me? It's your funeral. I'll see you next week."

Boogs comes over smiling and says he did it. Elias asks him what happened and Boogs says he told him what he said to, which is that "you wanna fight him." He then walks off as we head to another commercial break.

John Cena Returns, Gets Confronted By Austin Theory

When we return from the break, the iconic sounds of John Cena's theme hits and out comes the WWE legend. He stops at the top of the entrance way and gets emotional as his hometown fans react. He holds up a "Never give up" towels and tells the camera it's time to have some fun.

Cena sprints down to the ring and settles inside the squared circle as his music dies down. Before he can say a single word, the theme for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory hits and out he comes.

Theory heads to the ring and grabs a mic. He tells Cena that he actually wanted to become a WWE Superstar because of him. He talks about watching Cena with his family as a kid. He says he's not here for anything other than to offer Cena a gift.

He says it's bigger than any movie he's gonna do and then challenges him to a one-on-one showdown on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Cena says, "No." He says he's not interested in Theory's gift because he hasn't earned the right to give it.

Cena says Theory is a generic guy and the reason is because he doesn't believe in himself. He says he used to be just like him. He says Theory is currently in the "Ruthless Aggression" era of John Cena. He then pretends to compliment on Theory having the best name ever.

He says because in theory he should be great. In theory he's got everything a WWE executive looks for. He says in theory everyone should be here to see him -- but they aren't. No one cares. He says he's wasting their time.

He says so on behalf of Boston, we would like to give you a gift. He tells him to shut up, turn around and get out of the ring, and "we" will let you walk out of here in one piece. Theory tells Cena he's not going anywhere just like the bald spot on Cena's head ain't going nowhere.

Cena takes his hat off and shows his balding spot, saying he's proud to be on the senior circuit. Theory points out a "Never Give Up" shirt and says Cena saying no seems to indicate he is "giving up." He asks where Cena's hustle is after turning down a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

Theory says they say never meet your heroes, because they'll disappoint. Cena says he can cover up his bald spot but Theory sucks and can't cover that up. He calls Theory a stupid son of a b*tch.

He tells him if they have a match at WrestleMania and he loses, he'll have to go out all by himself the next night on Raw and face the most critical crowd of the year and they will eat you alive. He says because they see what I see, which is that you're full of crap.

Cena says you left him no choice because you brought the fans into it, so now he's got to ask them and see what we're gonna do. He asks Boston to let him know what he should do. He asks if they want to see John Cena vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania.

The fans explode and erupt into "Yes!" chants. He tells Theory, "Dude, I may not care about you, but I'll never give up on them." He tells Theory to "remember this moment, because you just made the biggest mistake of your life."

He tells him for the U.S. title it'll be Cena vs. Theory at WrestleMania. He wishes him luck and says it's cause he's gonna need it. He then tells Theory he has no balls and walks off. Cena tells Theory that in no way, shape or form is he ready for the WrestleMania stage.

Cena says Boston, here's someone who is. He then introduces "The American Nightmare" and the theme for Cody Rhodes hits. Out comes Cody and he and Cena hug as the fans sing along with his theme. Cena raises Cody's hand and heads to the back.

Sami Zayn With A Message For Jimmy Uso

We shoot backstage where Sami Zayn is approached and asked about his interactions earlier tonight with Kevin Owens. Zayn says Owens isn't wrong about anything he said. He then turns his attention to Jimmy Uso.

He says it's a shame things went from Uso being his dog to the way things are now. He looks into the camera and tells Uso that tonight is not going to be his night.

Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin

Now we head back inside the arena where we hear "SHUSH! Shush please!" and out comes Alpha Academy. Otis accompanies Chad Gable down to the ring as Gable gets ready for our next match of the evening.

As one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team tandem settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Baron Corbin finishing up his ring entrance, in progress.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Corbin elbowing the p*ss out of Gable to jump off to an early offensive lead while Corey Graves talks about how good looking Corbin is on commentary.

Gable eventually turns the tide and shifts the offensive momentum in his favor before slapping on his ankle lock and drawing the tap out from Corbin for the victory in a quick singles match.

Winner: Chad Gable

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch Talk Title Win

Footage is shown of WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus returning and providing an assist to Lita and Becky Lynch to help them win the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships from Damage CTRL. After that, we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, the theme for Becky Lynch hits and "The Man" emerges holding one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships. She stops and waits and then the theme for Lita hits. The crowd goes nuts as Amy Dumas emerges with the other belt.

The two head to the ring together and gloat about beating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai despite Bayley's attempts, to capture the titles. Lita tells Becky as her friend and tag-team partner, she wants to thank her. She mentions there being a special equalizer they have yet to thank tonight.

On that note, the iconic sounds of WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus' theme hits and out comes the women's wrestling mega-star to a big pop from the fans in Boston. She settles in the ring with a mic in-hand. She talks briefly but then is interrupted by Bayley.

Bayley comes out with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The trio head to the ring together to confront the legendary trio. Bayley says while all the dumb-dumbs in the building might cheer for Lynch, she sees right through her. She calls her selfish.

Trish Stratus warns Bayley that she can go from retired to used-to-be retired real quick. She then challenges Damage CTRL to a match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The trio accepts and a big six-woman tag-team match appears official now.

The six women brawl until Bayley is left alone with Trish, Lita and Becky. The three end up beating her down. She bails and Damage CTRL helps her to the back. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Jimmy Uso vs. Sami Zayn

It's main event time!

We get some announcements from Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves regarding next week's show and then we return inside the TD Garden where the theme for Jimmy Uso plays and The Bloodline member heads to the ring.

Uso, one-half of the WWE Tag-Team Champions, heads to the ring accompanied by "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. He settles inside as Patrick and Graves remind everyone of the issues going on within The Bloodline, which Jimmy Uso is barring the brunt of.

After he settles in the ring, his music dies down. Sami Zayn's theme hits and the crowd in Boston goes nuts as the former "Honorary Uce" makes his way out and heads to the ring for our final match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Zayn immediately go after Uso coming out of the gate. He tears into him in the ring and then throws him out to the floor. He heads out after him. Uso tries turning things in his favor, but Zayn throws him over the ringside barricade.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our featured bout of the evening here on Monday Night Raw continues. When we return from the break, we see the action has returned inside the ring and Uso is now in control.

Zayn starts to fight back, even hitting a nice splash off the top for a close near fall. Uso then shifts the momentum in his favor and dumps Zayn out on the floor. Solo Sikoa nearly does the Samoan Spike but referee Chad Patton catches him before he does. He ejects Sikoa from ringside.

Back in the ring, we see Zayn connect with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall. After Uso kicks out, we see Sikoa heading to the back per the orders of the match official. On that note, we head to another mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As soon as we return from the break, we see Zayn leaping off the top-rope right into a big super kick from Jimmy, which lands as he is on his way down. After a two-count on a pin attempt, we hear the crowd roaring for some reason.

Jey Uso then emerges and runs down through the fans inside TD Garden. Jimmy looks excited to see his brother. Zayn ends up stealing the win in the process, rolling up Jimmy and getting the pin out of nowhere.

Winner: Sami Zayn

The Bloodline Saga Continues With Emotional Ending

Once the match wraps up, we see Sami Zayn at ringside screaming out in victory. Jey Uso enters the ring as Jimmy Uso recovers and Sami Zayn's theme dies down. The two simply stare each other down.

Jey Uso puts his hands on Jimmy's shoulders. He grabs his shirt while snarling. Jimmy just stands there looking at him. Jey gets a bit emotional and then walks past him. He looks over his shoulder, seemingly in disgust, and then walks off.

We see Jey Uso stop and look at Sami Zayn. The two stare each other down. Jey walks over to Sami and tells him he's got him. He hugs Sami and the crowd goes absolutely and positively insane with cheers.

Now Jimmy Uso is shown kneeling down in defeat. Jey throws the "We the ones!" one finger up in the air. Sami Zayn looks at him surprised and does the same. He tells Jimmy in the ring off-mic, "It's not too late, Jimmy!" The fans break out in a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant that has to be bleeped off the air.

As it looks like that's how the show is going to go off the air. Jey omes out of nowhere and blasts Zayn with a vicious super kick. He grabs Zayn as we see Jimmy smiling in the ring. He yells at Zayn about family and yells, "Get your ass in the ring!" He brings him in as Solo Sikoa joins him.

The three Bloodline members prepare for a beat down of the former "Honorary Uce" until Cody Rhodes' theme hits. "The American Nightmare" runs out to make the save. The Bloodline members back off as the show goes off the air. Powerful, entertaining stuff. Thanks for joining us!