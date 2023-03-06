WWE Announces King and Queen of the Ring 2023 Date and Location

WWE announced that the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will return this year during tonight's WWE RAW.

Both tournaments will take place at the King and Queen of the Ring event on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The KOTR was originally an annual WWE pay-per-view from 1993-2002 before it was retired. It has been revived six times since with matches taking place on television and finals airing on pay-pay-per-view, although the original magic was lost somewhat. A women's version of the tournament was launched in 2021, with Zelina Vega winning the crown.

