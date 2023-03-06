Executive chairman of WWE Vince McMahon is backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Boston.

Bryan Alvarez first reported McMahon is backstage. PWInsider reveals that McMahon is at RAW, primarily, to visit with veteran WWE Superstar and friend John Cena, who is returning to WWE TV tonight. This is believed to be the first WWE event McMahon has attended since he "retired" in July 2022. McMahon is not believed to be appearing on the live broadcast.

In January, McMahon returned as a board member, after a six-month hiatus following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal.

In a press release at the time it was revealed that McMahon "intends to undertake a review of its strategic alternatives with the goal being to maximize value for all WWE shareholders", essentially pushing for a sale of the company he turned into a global phenomenon.

At this time there is no indication McMahon is returning to creative and he might not stay for the whole broadcast which is being handled by Triple H and his production team. Many do however speculate that McMahon has had some input into the WrestleMania 39 card, namely the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match, and maybe even planning for John Cena's return to the ring.