WWE RAW Plans For Tonight’s Opening and Close

WWE reportedly has plans for Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens to open the live broadcast on USA Network tonight, according to PWInsider. The plan was also for John Cena to close the show.

It remains unclear if this will still be the case, but heading into the broadcast it was the intended plan. There is every chance however Cena is moved to the first hour to help peak ratings.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to be involved with Cena’s segment to set up their planned WrestleMania 39 match.

Additionally, Uncle Howdy is also booked for RAW, although Bray Wyatt is not there. In regard to Brock Lesnar, he is not scheduled but there is a good chance Omos will address Lesnar who he will be facing at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is also booked for tonight’s show, to continue the program with Damage CTRL and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston:

- John Cena returns

- Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

- Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

- Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

- RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

- Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

- Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso