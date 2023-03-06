WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sammy Guevara Comments On Rumors Of Backstage Heat In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2023

A few months back, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara allegedly had a physical altercation in backstage which led to Andrade being sent home from AEW Dynamite. Guevara addressed rumors of him having backstage heat following the incident with TheSportster.com.

“I have no problems with anybody there, I say ‘what’s up’ to everybody. But, the internet likes to spin a story, I understand negativity brings in those clicks.”

I think I am getting the people back,” he said. “I think 2022 they really hated me, and then 2023 I think they’re kind of waking up to like, ‘okay maybe we were a little stupid, maybe he actually is the GOAT.’ The people regardless of if they hate me or like me, they react to me, and I think the worst thing that can happen when you come out is no reaction. Let me tell ya, some of these guys, they may get no reaction.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2023 03:52PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #sammy guevara

