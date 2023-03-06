Ricky Starks Comments On Chris Jericho Being A Vital Part Of AEW

During the AEW Revolution media press conference following the PPV, Ricky Starks had some high praise for Chris Jericho who is viewed as a lockerroom leader in AEW. Starks said:

“There are a few things that I’ve learned about Chris. He’s a very masterful type of conductor in a way. I guess for me, learning from Chris was all of the right things to do at the right moment. I’m a big believer, and I’ve talked about this heavy in interviews about the people that I want to wrestle here. I’ve mentioned Kenny, I’ve mentioned Punk, I mentioned all of these people with the experience because iron sharpens iron.”

“To wrestle Chris Jericho, that is iron sharpening iron. I think, coming out of this, I am a better performer, I’m a better entertainer, after all of this. Not to say that I wasn’t before, but to add just a little bit of some extra flair to a well-seasoned meat that is me, I think that worked out as perfectly as it could.”

On Jericho being a vital part of AEW:

“Chris is a legend in this business. I don’t think y’all realize how old Chris is. I’m not saying that in a negative way, but I’m saying it to say he’s been doing this for a very long time. To have him on the roster is a very vital thing for people such as myself, who are hungry, who don’t want to sit in catering and have to just wait for the next thing.”

“That is what I have always wanted since I’ve been here. I had it with Sting, didn’t get it for a bit, now I got Chris. There’s more to it from that. So Chris is a very, very special type of talent. I will give him that.”