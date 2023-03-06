WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

John Cena Takes A Shot At Wrestling "Experts"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2023

John Cena Takes A Shot At Wrestling "Experts"

WWE veteran John Cena is set to return on tonight's RAW on USA Network. Today on social media he took a shot at experts who have in recent weeks suggests Cena’s busy schedule wouldn't allow him to return in the build to WrestleMania 39:

“Wrapped #RickyStanicky early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! “Experts” said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s”

John Cena vs. Austin Theory is rumored for WrestleMania 39.

Ahmed Johnson Set To Make Rare Pro Wrestling Appearance

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson will be making a rare pro wrestling appearance later this month.  It has been annou [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 04:30PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80965/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer