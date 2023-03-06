John Cena Takes A Shot At Wrestling "Experts"

WWE veteran John Cena is set to return on tonight's RAW on USA Network. Today on social media he took a shot at experts who have in recent weeks suggests Cena’s busy schedule wouldn't allow him to return in the build to WrestleMania 39:

“Wrapped #RickyStanicky early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! “Experts” said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s”

John Cena vs. Austin Theory is rumored for WrestleMania 39.