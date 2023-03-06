Tony Khan Addressed MJF Throwing Water Over Kid At AEW Revolution

AEW President Tony Khan has had serious words with MJF after the AEW World Champion threw a drink over a child during his match at Revolution.

The kid wasn't a plan and was very upset about the incident, which AEW officials quickly fixed by taking the child backstage to meet talent. Khan said during the media scrum for the event:

“We had a conversation before we came up here, we had a serious conversation and I mean that. It’s not to be taken lightly. The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it and we’ll see Titus here again in AEW, I believe Titus is actually coming to Sacramento but I was just with him and he was a real champ about it. The champion didn’t act like a champion there but I think Titus was great.”