WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tony Khan Addressed MJF Throwing Water Over Kid At AEW Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2023

Tony Khan Addressed MJF Throwing Water Over Kid At AEW Revolution

AEW President Tony Khan has had serious words with MJF after the AEW World Champion threw a drink over a child during his match at Revolution.

The kid wasn't a plan and was very upset about the incident, which AEW officials quickly fixed by taking the child backstage to meet talent. Khan said during the media scrum for the event:

“We had a conversation before we came up here, we had a serious conversation and I mean that. It’s not to be taken lightly. The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it and we’ll see Titus here again in AEW, I believe Titus is actually coming to Sacramento but I was just with him and he was a real champ about it. The champion didn’t act like a champion there but I think Titus was great.”

Kid MJF Threw Water On During AEW Revolution Wasn't A Plant, Very Upset

During the main event of AEW Revolution 2023, MJF bailed and threw water on a kid in the front row. It seems like the kid MJF threw the drin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2023 12:35AM

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #aew #revolution #mjf #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80964/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer