Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Mercedes Mone In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2023

Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Mercedes Mone In AEW

Following AEW at Revolution 2023 in San Francisco, Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on Mercedes Mone working in All Elite Wrestling.

The former Sasha Banks has long been rumored to one day appear in AEW given NJPW promotions strong bond with the promotion. Khan commented on the matter during the Revolution post-show media scrum:

“I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women’s World Champion. She’s a tremendous wrestler. I wouldn’t want to comment on discussions I’ve had with any wrestler who is a free agent, in particular a wrestler who is a champion of one of our partners. A ton of respect for that great wrestler and somebody that any wrestling company would be very fortunate to have wrestling for them.”

 


