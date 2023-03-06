Kid MJF Threw Water On During AEW Revolution Wasn't A Plant, Very Upset

During the main event of AEW Revolution 2023, MJF bailed and threw water on a kid in the front row. It seems like the kid MJF threw the drink on wasn't a plant and caused some upset.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Twitter, "He was very upset. @WilliamRBR went and got him an Acclaimed foam finger. Some others from AEW talked to the child to help smooth things over. Amanda Huber is sitting with him now"

The kid also got taken backstage to meet his favorite stars.

The kid MJF threw water on was able to go backstage and meet his favorite wrestlers. Here he is with Hobbs after the show.

In related news, a fan was ejected from the arena during the main event of AEW Revolution for throwing a water bottle to the arena floor according to PWInsider.