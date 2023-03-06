WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kid MJF Threw Water On During AEW Revolution Wasn't A Plant, Very Upset

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2023

During the main event of AEW Revolution 2023, MJF bailed and threw water on a kid in the front row. It seems like the kid MJF threw the drink on wasn't a plant and caused some upset.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Twitter, "He was very upset. @WilliamRBR went and got him an Acclaimed foam finger. Some others from AEW talked to the child to help smooth things over. Amanda Huber is sitting with him now"

The kid also got taken backstage to meet his favorite stars.

In related news, a fan was ejected from the arena during the main event of AEW Revolution for throwing a water bottle to the arena floor according to PWInsider.

AEW Revolution 2023: MJF Retains AEW Championship In EPIC 60-Minute Iron Man Match

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com. AEW Championship 60-Mi [...]

Tags: #aew #revolution #mjf #bryan danielson #iron man match

