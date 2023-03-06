Backstage Update On FTR’s AEW Contract Status

As seen on Sunday's AEW Revolution, FTR made their returns which has led to speculation concerning their AEW contract status.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacked The Gunns during the PPV after they retained their World Tag Team Championships. PWInsider is reporting that the general consensus backstage is FTR have long-term deals with AEW and that their time away is merely a storyline situation. Harwood revealed back at the start of the year their contracts would be up in April:

“That’s my news; we’re going to be away for a little while. I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be all the way up until the end of our contract. I don’t know yet; contract is up in April. I’m not exactly sure on the exact date, our gimmick attorney would know that. But it will be somewhere in the beginning of April.”