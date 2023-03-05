AEW Revolution 2023: The Gunns Retain AEW Tag-Team Championships, FTR Return!

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

AEW Tag-Team Championships

The Gunns (C) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

The video package for our next match of the evening, which will see the AEW Tag-Team Championships on-the-line, airs. After it wraps up, we head back down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts for the ring introductions.

First out is the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Out next is Orange Cassidy and Danhausen to a nice pop. From there, the former champs The Acclaimed make their way out and Max Caster does his usual freestyle rhyming as they head to the ring.

AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) also come out and we’re about to get this four-way title tilt off-and-running. The bell sounds and here we go.

Coming out of the gate, we see The Acclaimed duo of Caster and Anthony Bowens get Jarrett in position for the Scissor Me Timbers spot. Before they can hit it, however, Sonjay Dutt runs in and they end up hitting him with the fan-favorite spot instead.

Caster and Bowens then do the “scissor me daddy!” routine only to be attacked from behind by the reigning and defending champs. The Gunns start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor and as they take over, the fans bury them with loud “Ass-boys!” chants.

Jay Lethal ends up using the Golden Globe that he and his friends stole as a weapon on Caster. Jarrett follows up and looks to finish him off for the win, however The Acclaimed tag-team member avoids being put away and the action continues. Soon after this, we see The Gunns steal the win to retain.

After the match, FTR hits the ring and takes out The Gunns and stand tall in the ring. The commentators put over their return as the fans go nuts, by pointing out that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are back and noting that they have the AEW World Tag-Team Championships in their sights.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Gunns