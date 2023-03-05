AEW Revolution 2023: Wardlow Wins TNT Championship

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

TNT Championship

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Wardlow

It’s time for our next match of the evening. The video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight’s TNT Championship showdown between current, reigning title-holder Samoa Joe and former champ Wardlow.

The theme for “The King of TV” hits and out comes the reigning champ. He settles in the ring. Wardlow’s theme also hits and the charismatic fan-favorite also settles inside the squared circle for our latest championship contest here at AEW Revolution 2023.

We hear the bell sound and we’re now officially off-and-running with this one, which see these two bitter rivals get this one off to an intense start. We see some good back-and-forth action and then Joe settles into the offensive lead. We see Powerhouse Hobbs, the man who will challenge the winner of this match, watching on as the action unfolds.

Time after time it looks like “The King of TV” is gonna have Wardlow finished off, only for Wardlow to survive each and every time. Joe locks his submission finisher on Wardlow, but Wardlow gets his foot on the ropes to force the hold to be broken.

Wardlow starts to fight back into the offensive lead, but Joe cuts it short. Joe starts to take over again, but then Wardlow takes back over. We work our way into the finish after a few more minutes, and this one ends with Wardlow putting Samoa Joe to sleep with his own submission finisher for the victory.

With the win, Wardlow regains the TNT title. Once the match wraps up, we see Wardlow celebrating his victory with his title in the middle of the ring as the fans show him some love.

The commentators talk about his first title defense already being decided, with him defending against Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Powerhouse Hobbs at Dynamite on Wednesday.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Wardlow