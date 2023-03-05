AEW Revolution 2023: “Hangman” Adam Page Wins Brutal Texas Death Match

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Here we go! The video package airs to get us primed for our next match of the evening, which will be the rubber match in the trilogy series between AEW top-stars Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page.

After the video package wraps up, we head back inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. We see red lights in the arena and then the theme for “Hangman” Adam Page hits and the former AEW World Champion emerges to a big pop.

Page settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” plays as Jon Moxley makes his custom entrance through the crowd inside the Chase Center as the fans go bonkers. He settles into the ring as well and it’s almost time for this Texas Death Match to get underway.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Early on, we see Mox pull a roll of barbed wire on a board out and use it. Some additional barbed wire is brought out that is wrapped around the faces of each man, as this one turns extremely bloody extremely fast.

Page takes the barbed wire and rakes Moxley’s head with it. Mox is bleeding like a stuffed pig. Mox gets his hands on a fork and has evil intentions behind using it, but is stopped by “Hangman.” Mox then wraps his legs around the dome of “Hangman” and stabs him with the fork over-and-over again. Page is now bleeding profusely as well.

We see some more shifts back-and-forth in offense and then a steel folding chair wrapped in barbed wire and a giant heavy chain is entered into the foreign objects mix. The weaponry is plentiful in this one, and so is the blood pouring out of both men and the loud noise from the crowd.

Now the back of the head of Mox in addition to the faces and heads of both guys is split open after it is peeled off the barbed wire following another wild high spot. Mox’s face is just a disgusting bloody mess, as you might expect in an AEW Texas Death Match involving “The Purveyor of Violence.”

Two folding chairs are set up outside the ring and the barbed wire covered board is laid across it like a bridge, which Mox ends up slamming “Hangman” through to the delight of the blood-thirsty AEW fans inside the Chase Center.

A brick is also brought into the mix and used in the ring in what has been a very, very bloody and violent brawl. We see Mox come close to finishing off Page on a few occasions, however “Hangman” refuses to be put away thus far.

We see Mox counter a Buckshot Lariat attempt by Page with a huge Paradigm Shift. He follows that up with a Seth Rollins-style running stomp with Page slamming head-first into the aforementioned brick. As the action continues, however, it is Page who ends up tapping out Mox to go up 2-1 in the trilogy. Great, great match.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page