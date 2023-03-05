AEW Revolution 2023: The House Of Black Win AEW Trios Championships

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

AEW Trios Championships

The Elite (C) vs. The House Of Black

The video package runs for our next match of the evening, which will be our first championship contest of the evening, as the AEW Trios Championships will be on-the-line, as The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) defend against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews).

When the video wraps up, we shoot back inside the Chase Center where the lights in the building go down and then the theme for The House of Black hits. The trio make their way to the ring in wild masks accompanied by Julia Hart. They settle in the ring and remove the masks.

Now the lights come back on and the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song for The Elite hits. The crowd pops as “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks make their way down to the ring for their latest AEW Trios Championship defense.

Don Callis joins the trio of Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call for this one. The bell sounds as fans chant “Elite! Elite! Elite” We see Kenny Omega and Buddy Matthews kick things off for their respective teams.

“The Cleaner” gets the better of the early exchange between the two and then Buddy Matthews tags in Malakai Black. As Malakai and Omega circle each other, we hear the fans break out in a “This is Awesome!” chant already.

Malakai Black fares well against Omega and “The Cleaner” decides to tag out. In comes Nick Jackson, who points to Brody King and says he wants a piece of him. Malakai obliges. Brody King comes in. Nick sees the size difference and immediately changes his mind, tagging in Matt Jackson.

Brody King starts to get in some offense and we see Omega hit the ring, but Brody handles him as well. All three of The Elite head to the floor to re-group, but The House of Black all take the fight to them on the floor. Now we see back-to-back-to-back high spots with bodies flying all over the place and the crowd going insane.

We see Brody King go on another offensive tear, handling all three members of The Elite by herself. As The Elite start to fight back, we see Julia Hart get involved from ringside, which keeps the momentum in the favor of The House of Black.

Omega hits a V-Trigger after the Bucks hit super kicks and just like that, The Elite are back in the offensive driver’s seat. We see Omega taking it to Malaki, who is now the legal man for The House of Black. Omega goes to bounce off the ropes, but Julia Hart hops on the apron so he stops.

From behind, we see Malakai blast him. Omega then accidentally blasts Julia Hart with a V-Trigger. All the members of both teams start to filter in and hit high spot after high spot again as the fans break out in a thunderous “This is Awesome!” chant. The Elite hit the BTE-Trigger on Malakai but can’t finish him off.

The Young Bucks look for the Meltzer Driver but Buddy Matthews interferes to break it up. We then see The House of Black hit their Dante’s Inferno finisher on Jackson for the pin fall victory. We have new AEW Trios Champions.

Don Callis throws down his headset out of frustration. Jim Ross thanks the guys for having him before leaving. Tony Schiavone will take his spot for the second half of the show. Great match. Omega looks distraught afterwards.

Winners and NEW AEW Trios Champions: The House Of Black