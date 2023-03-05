AEW Revolution 2023: Ricky Starks Defeats Chris Jericho

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The main premium live event is now officially off-and-running. We shoot to Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz, who hype up tonight’s card and plug the Draft Kings efforts surrounding tonight’s show.

Now we return inside the Chase Center where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts mentions that our opening contest is one fall and features the J.A.S. banned from ringside.

With that said, the familiar sounds of “Judas in my Mind” by Fozzy plays as Chris Jericho emerges. Fireworks and pyro explodes as he makes his way to the ring with the fans in San Francisco singing along to the tune of his entrance theme.

Ricky Starks’ theme hits and out he comes to a huge pop. He settles in the ring and takes his entrance jacket off, revealing his ribs are heavily taped up. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Starks jump off to an early offensive lead, taking it to “The Ocho” and knocking him out to the floor. He hits a tope suicida on the wizard of AEW on the floor. He continues to beat down the J.A.S. leader at ringside as the fans cheer him on.

Back in the ring, the action continues with “Absolute” Ricky Starks in the offensive driver’s seat. Jericho takes over shortly thereafter and then dumps Starks out to the floor. He turns and gives the San Francisco crowd the double birds, prompting louder boos from the fans.

Jericho settles into the offensive driver’s seat and works over “Absolute” as the fans break out into a dueling “Let’s go Ricky!” and “Y2J!” chant. Jericho throws Starks into the corner and he does the Ric Flair upside-down flip and then walks the ring apron, only for Jericho to springboard off the middle turnbuckle and drop kick him.

We see Starks come off the ropes with a tornado DDT to slow down Jericho’s momentum and buy him some much-needed time to recover. Jericho and Starks head to the top-rope together, where Jericho looks for a top-rope super-plex.

Starks fights out of it and drops Jericho down with an inverted-suplex. He leaps off afterwards but Jericho catches him in his injured ribs on the way down with a big knee. Starks hits a big spot for a near fall after that. Jericho fights back but runs into a big spear from Starks for a near fall attempt of his own. Starks finishes this one off moments later for the win.

Winner: Ricky Starks