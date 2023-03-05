AEW Revolution 2023: Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros Victorious On Zero Hour Pre-Show

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

Zero Hour Pre-Show

Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes

After they wrap up their discussion, they send things down to Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz, who get us ready for our first pre-show match of the evening.

With that said, after some quick introductions from the commentary trio, we send things down to ringside where the ring announcer begins the formal ring introductions for our competitors in the first match of the evening.

Mark Briscoe’s theme hits and out he comes to a nice pop from the San Francisco fans. He settles in the ring and then the theme for The Lucha Bros hit and out comes Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo as fire and pyro erupts and the fans go nuts.

After the first three-man team settles in the ring, the theme for their opponents hits and we hear “Smart” Mark Sterling on the microphone talking his men to the ring. Josh Woods and Tony Nese of Varsity Athletes come out and are joined by Ari Daivari.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening here on the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Revolution 2023. We see Nese and Penta kick things off for their respective teams.

Early on we see Penta dominating the offense. He makes a tag and in comes Rey Fenix, who does much of the same. “Smart” Mark Sterling hops on the apron at one point, but he is handled and the baby face trio continues to dominate.

After some double-team action, we see Josh Woods settle into the offensive lead, working over Fenix. This lasts for a while and then Penta makes the tag. Penta fights back into competitive form and tags in Fenix, who adds to the offensive lead until missing a top-rope spot. Woods then hits a brainbuster for a close near fall that Penta breaks up.

We see the heels control the action for a few minutes until finally Briscoe gets the hot tag. The commentators talk about how you’re not a pro wrestling fan if you don’t like Mark Briscoe. He has the crowd going absolutely insane as he hits high spot after high spot looking for the finish.

Things build to the finish, which sees Briscoe avoid being put away despite having a foreign object busted over his head. The fans break out in a loud “Dem Boyz!” chant as Briscoe fights back and The Lucha Bros hit the ring to provide an assist.

The Lucha Bros hit an insane double-team spot and then Briscoe comes off the top-rope with a froggy-bow for the pin fall victory. After the match, Alex Abrahantes brings “Smart” Mark Sterling into the ring for a beat down to further pop the crowd.

Winners: Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros