Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW

During an interview on the latest In The Kliq podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho explained how he has become a mediator between boss Tony Khan and talent due to his ability to communicate and understand different perspectives. Jericho said:

“Pro wrestling is pro wrestling. There’s always going to be pros and cons all the time. What I can do now, after 32 years on the job, is — I have the respect of the locker room because I give respect to everybody. Everybody that puts on a pair of boots. I respect. I don’t care if it’s your first match or your 1,000th match; I appreciate you.

“I understand there’s different personalities, man. This is wrestling. We’re all gypsies, tramps, and thieves, but guess what? I speak gypsies, tramps, and thieves. I also speak billionaire. I worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. I worked for Tony Khan for four years. I know how to talk to my boss. I know how to get the frustrations of the locker room across to the boss and how to get the frustrations of the boss to the locker room.

“So I enjoy that role, being the middle person. Also, sometimes people need to hear, ‘Hey, shut up and do it.’ Okay. There are terms and advice and words that I’ve learned, but like, we work for somebody. If you work at any job, ever, in the world today, sometimes you’re gonna have to do stuff that you don’t want to do.”