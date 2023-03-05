Two WWE Hall Of Famers Backstage At Tonight's AEW Revolution

For the first time in his AEW career, AEW World Champion MJF competes in a 60-minute Iron Man match tonight at the fourth annual Revolution pay-per-view.
MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson.
Bryan’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, and her twin sister Nikki Bella are both backstage for tonight’s AEW Revolution event. Saraya shared a photo of herself with The Bella Twins, as well as Renee Paquette and Dustin Rhodes.
My girls ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/MpBzduCPM9— SARAYA (@Saraya) March 5, 2023
