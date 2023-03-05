WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Files New Trademark For "Indy God"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

Matt Cardona has filed to trademark a new term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

A filing for "Indy God" was made on February 28, 2023, for merchandising. A full description of the filing can be read below:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Tags: #nwa #matt cardona

