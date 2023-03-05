Matt Cardona Files New Trademark For "Indy God"

Matt Cardona has filed to trademark a new term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

A filing for "Indy God" was made on February 28, 2023, for merchandising. A full description of the filing can be read below:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.