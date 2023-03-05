Final Betting Odds For Tonight's AEW Revolution 2023

The final betting odds for the AEW Revolution event have been released.
Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match
MJF (c) -5000 vs. Bryan Danielson +900
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Gunn Club (c) -400 vs. The Acclaimed +200 vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +800 vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen +1600
AEW TNT Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) +500 vs. Wardlow -1000
Texas Death Match
Jon Moxley +375 vs. Hangman Page -650
Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside):
Chris Jericho +200 vs. Ricky Starks -300
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Jamie Hayter (c) -1200 vs. Ruby Soho +650 vs. Saraya +400
AEW Trios Title Match
The Elite (c) -170 vs. The House of Black +130
Final Burial Match
Jungle Boy -1000 vs. Christian Cage +500
