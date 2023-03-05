WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Betting Odds For Tonight's AEW Revolution 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

The final betting odds for the AEW Revolution event have been released.

Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match
MJF (c) -5000 vs. Bryan Danielson +900

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Gunn Club (c) -400 vs. The Acclaimed +200 vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +800 vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen +1600

AEW TNT Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) +500 vs. Wardlow -1000

Texas Death Match
Jon Moxley +375 vs. Hangman Page -650

Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside):
Chris Jericho +200 vs. Ricky Starks -300

AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Jamie Hayter (c) -1200 vs. Ruby Soho +650 vs. Saraya +400

AEW Trios Title Match
The Elite (c) -170 vs. The House of Black +130

Final Burial Match
Jungle Boy -1000 vs. Christian Cage +500

Source: BetOnline
Tags: #aew #revolution

