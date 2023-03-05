Final Betting Odds For Tonight's AEW Revolution 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

The final betting odds for the AEW Revolution event have been released.

Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match

MJF (c) -5000 vs. Bryan Danielson +900

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Gunn Club (c) -400 vs. The Acclaimed +200 vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +800 vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen +1600

AEW TNT Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) +500 vs. Wardlow -1000

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley +375 vs. Hangman Page -650

Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside):

Chris Jericho +200 vs. Ricky Starks -300

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Jamie Hayter (c) -1200 vs. Ruby Soho +650 vs. Saraya +400

AEW Trios Title Match

The Elite (c) -170 vs. The House of Black +130

Final Burial Match

Jungle Boy -1000 vs. Christian Cage +500