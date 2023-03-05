Saraya Feels "Very Bizarre" Heading Into AEW Revolution 2023

The first AEW's PPV for the year is here, it's Revolution 2023 from Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

One of the most anticipated matches will see, Saraya vs Jamie Hayter (c) vs Ruby Soho in for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Ahead of that match, Saraya has expressed her thoughts about being is a championship match again:

Saraya: "It's very bizarre. I never thought I'd see this day, and then to be going up for a championship. It's such a prestigious championship too in AEW. I'm going straight to the top and I feel good about it. It's really incredible, and never thought I'd see that day.