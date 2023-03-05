WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
You Can Now Buy An Andre The Giant Replica WWE World Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

The official WWE Ship is now selling a special replica WWE Championship based on one that was created for Andre the Giant back in late 1980s.

Prior to his match with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania III in 1987, a larger-than-usual championship belt was created for Andre due to his size, although it was never used on television.

The replica is based on that design. It’s being sold for $499.99.

WWE description of the belt:

Fortify your WWE memorabilia collection with a relic pulled from the annals of WWE history by grabbing this Andre The Giant World Heavyweight Championship replica title belt. Modeled after the Championship seen in the buildup to the classic contest between Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III, this prize is big enough for even the 8th Wonder of the World. Featuring various countries’ flags on its multiple side plates, this prestigious title calls back to a bygone era. Rest assured, it’s the perfect collectible any devout WWE fan would be proud to call theirs.

Source: shop.wwe.com
