WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tommaso Ciampa Recently Underwent His Final Stem Cell Treatment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

Tommaso Ciampa Recently Underwent His Final Stem Cell Treatment

Tommaso Ciampa has been out of the ring since September of 2022 and has since undergone hip surgery. Earlier this week in a post on Instagram, Ciampa provided an update on his health:

"Today was my final stem cell treatment.

They have this awesome tradition at @bioxcellerator where you write what you are hoping to achieve on your stem cell bag.

I wrote “dance with buddies” which is Willow’s term for wrestling, and “play tag” because it breaks my heart that I can’t run and play with my 4 year old.

130 million cells via IV

190 million cells via intraarticular (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders)

40 million cells via intradiscal (lumbar spine, facets, SI joints)

360 million stem cells in total. Let’s heal! 

Mommy, Daddy, Willow Forever"

WNS wishes Tommaso Ciampa all the best in his recovery and eventual return to the ring.


Tags: #wwe #tommaso ciampa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80930/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer