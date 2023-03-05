Tommaso Ciampa Recently Underwent His Final Stem Cell Treatment

Tommaso Ciampa has been out of the ring since September of 2022 and has since undergone hip surgery. Earlier this week in a post on Instagram, Ciampa provided an update on his health:

"Today was my final stem cell treatment.

They have this awesome tradition at @bioxcellerator where you write what you are hoping to achieve on your stem cell bag.

I wrote “dance with buddies” which is Willow’s term for wrestling, and “play tag” because it breaks my heart that I can’t run and play with my 4 year old.

130 million cells via IV

190 million cells via intraarticular (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders)

40 million cells via intradiscal (lumbar spine, facets, SI joints)

360 million stem cells in total. Let’s heal!

Mommy, Daddy, Willow Forever"

WNS wishes Tommaso Ciampa all the best in his recovery and eventual return to the ring.