WWE Road To WrestleMania Results In Syracuse, NY (3/4,2023): Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event in Syracuse on March 4. Check out the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
- Candice LeRae & Michin defeated IYO SKY & Dakota Kai
- Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Michin defeated Damage CTRL
- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio
- Bronson Reed defeated Elias
- Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali
- Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin
- WWE United States Championship Bout: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins
#WWESyracuse is ELECTRIC for @CodyRhodes!! #WWERaw #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bFEo4bVZdh— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2023
.@WWEAsuka is ready for #WWESyracuse, but are they ready for ASUKA?! #WWERaw #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CMKvIvEwhJ— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2023
Seth “Freakin” Rollins at #WWESyracuse!😍@WWERollins | #SethRollins | #RollinsArmy— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) March 5, 2023
📸:LuisRivera on Facebook pic.twitter.com/kKQuF7kYlv
Dakota Kai's Selling needs to be put in a museum for all to see! #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/I4uAVmfk1b— CrispyWrestling 🎮 (@DakotaKaiEra) March 5, 2023
