WWE Road To WrestleMania Results In Syracuse, NY (3/4,2023): Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event in Syracuse on March 4. Check out the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

- Candice LeRae & Michin defeated IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

- Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Michin defeated Damage CTRL

- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

- Bronson Reed defeated Elias

- Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali

- Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin

- WWE United States Championship Bout: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins


