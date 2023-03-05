WWE Road To WrestleMania Results In Toronto, ON (3/4,2023) Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

WWE hosted a Road to WrestleMania live event in Toronto, ON on March 4. You can check out the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
- Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) d Sami Zayn
- Drew McIntyre / Braun Strowman / Ricochet d The Imperium : GUNTHER / Kaiser / Vinci
- WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ L Kaiser and G Vinci ) vs Ricochet : Ricochet d GUNTHER Via DQ due to interference. The match becomes a 6-man tag team.
- Intermission
- Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens d LA Knight with the Stunner.
- Santos Escobar d LA Knight. After the match, Knight begins cutting a promo, and is confronted by Kevin Owens.
- Rhea Ripley d Raquel Gonzalez
- Ridge Holland d Joaquin Wilde
- WWE Smackdown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) d Shayna Baszler
What a show! @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn delivered another instant classic! #WWEToronto true main event! pic.twitter.com/qSeW33ETux— Ali Bomaye (@MJBandido) March 5, 2023
@RheaRipley_WWE is a tease in every sense of the word, and I am here for it.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 5, 2023
No 619, but a couple of “suck its.”#WWEToronto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XrEWtfBhxM
@WrestleTalk_TV— Robert H (@r_huntley86) March 5, 2023
Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd.#WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/nIVnZn8Aq7
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com