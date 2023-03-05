WWE Road To WrestleMania Results In Toronto, ON (3/4,2023) Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

WWE hosted a Road to WrestleMania live event in Toronto, ON on March 4. You can check out the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

- Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) d Sami Zayn

- Drew McIntyre / Braun Strowman / Ricochet d The Imperium : GUNTHER / Kaiser / Vinci

- WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ L Kaiser and G Vinci ) vs Ricochet : Ricochet d GUNTHER Via DQ due to interference. The match becomes a 6-man tag team.

- Intermission

- Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens d LA Knight with the Stunner.

- Santos Escobar d LA Knight. After the match, Knight begins cutting a promo, and is confronted by Kevin Owens.

- Rhea Ripley d Raquel Gonzalez

- Ridge Holland d Joaquin Wilde

- WWE Smackdown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) d Shayna Baszler

@RheaRipley_WWE is a tease in every sense of the word, and I am here for it.



No 619, but a couple of “suck its.”#WWEToronto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XrEWtfBhxM — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 5, 2023