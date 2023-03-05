WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Road To WrestleMania Results In Toronto, ON (3/4,2023) Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

WWE Road To WrestleMania Results In Toronto, ON (3/4,2023) Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

WWE hosted a Road to WrestleMania live event in Toronto, ON on March 4. You can check out the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

- Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) d Sami Zayn

- Drew McIntyre / Braun Strowman / Ricochet d The Imperium : GUNTHER / Kaiser / Vinci

- WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ L Kaiser and G Vinci ) vs Ricochet : Ricochet d GUNTHER Via DQ due to interference. The match becomes a 6-man tag team.

- Intermission 

- Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens d LA Knight with the Stunner.

- Santos Escobar d LA Knight. After the match, Knight begins cutting a promo, and is confronted by Kevin Owens.

- Rhea Ripley d Raquel Gonzalez

- Ridge Holland d Joaquin Wilde

- WWE Smackdown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) d Shayna Baszler


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #road to wrestlemania #wwe live #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80927/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer