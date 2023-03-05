Ric Flair Reacts To Being Runner-Up In The "Worst Match Of The Year" Award For 2022

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the Wrestling Observer Awards. He was told his Ric Flair’s Last Match was the runner-up for Worst Match of 2022, Flair responded:

“I’ll take that because it was the sh*ts. No, no, but here’s the deal. It was the sh*ts because I made a mistake in not hydrating. Let them have it again. No, I mean, I’m serious. I think about it all the time. Let me have the match again. Because the one thing I never thought about was to keep myself hydrated, which I found out my doctor told me the other day, I just went to get my heart tested and all that.”

“He said the only thing wrong with you, he said, he’s my new doctor here in Tampa. So he’s reading my medical records. He goes you drink nine to 12 beers a day, just like the psychiatrist right from years ago. The idea that you do that every day is that I’m looking at your bloodwork, all I can say is if you’re gonna keep drinking like you got to stay a little more hydrated. That’s the only thing so just drink more water. He said I assume you won’t quit drinking? I said you got that sh*t right? [He said] Just drink more water.”