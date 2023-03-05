Sami Zayn Vs. Jimmy Uso Announced For Monday's WWE RAW In Boston

Sami Zayn will be featured in a big match on the upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW from Boston.

WWE announced on Saturday that the former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn will be facing Jimmy Uso on the March 6 edition of RAW. The upcoming show will be taking place at the TD Garden Arena.

On WWE.com the company posted:

“After failing to take out Sami Zayn on Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy Uso will go head-to-head with the one-time “Honorary Uce” this Monday on Raw. Jimmy is surely feeling the pressure against Zayn after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns connected Jey Uso’s recent estrangement with the actions of The Master Strategist and indicated that he will blame Jimmy if Jey doesn’t return to SmackDown next week.”

“Zayn is a problem that refuses to go away and he has the entire WWE Universe behind him in his struggle. But how long can he repel The Bloodline’s overwhelming opposition.”

“To say that the stakes of Monday’s matchup are high is putting it mildly. Find out what happens when Sami Zayn battles Jimmy Uso this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.”

This match joins the following also announced for the 3-hour broadcast:

- John Cena returns on RAW

- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

- Seth Rollins & Logan Paul go Face to Face

- Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

- Bianca Belair vs. Carmella