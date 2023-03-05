Final Card For AEW Revolution 2023: Iron Man Match, Texas Death Match and Final Burial Match

AEW Revolution will air live tonight at 8PM EST on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. There will also be a pre-show, The Zero Hour from 7 PM EST.
Below is the final announced card for the big event:
AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match
MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Gunn Club (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen
AEW TNT Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow
Texas Death Match
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside)
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
AEW Women's World Championship Match
Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya
AEW Trios Title Match
The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black
Final Burial Match
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Zero Hour Pre-Show Match
Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese)
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com