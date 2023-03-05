WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For AEW Revolution 2023: Iron Man Match, Texas Death Match and Final Burial Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

AEW Revolution will air live tonight at 8PM EST on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. There will also be a pre-show, The Zero Hour from 7 PM EST.

Below is the final announced card for the big event:

AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match
MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Gunn Club (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

AEW TNT Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Texas Death Match
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside)
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

AEW Women's World Championship Match
Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

AEW Trios Title Match
The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

Final Burial Match
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match
Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese)


Tags: #aew #revolution

