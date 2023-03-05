Final Card For AEW Revolution 2023: Iron Man Match, Texas Death Match and Final Burial Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

AEW Revolution will air live tonight at 8PM EST on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. There will also be a pre-show, The Zero Hour from 7 PM EST.

Below is the final announced card for the big event:

AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Gunn Club (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

AEW TNT Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside)

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

AEW Women's World Championship Match

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

AEW Trios Title Match

The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

Final Burial Match

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match

Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese)