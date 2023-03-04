Tamina Talks Relationship With The Rock

Tamina was recently interviewed by Adrian Hernandez for The Bet 1140 AM Las Vegas, where she discussed her relationship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

“With Dwayne, that’s already a given. That’s my brother from another…I don’t even want to start talking about him and get all emotional and start crying on this. You know where my love is from with Dwayne. When it comes to Cena, there is a respect that I have. He is such a huge example and is a huge locker room leader at the time when we came in. He showed us [Tamina and Usos] the ropes by leading by example. I could go into so many stories of what he does. He’s amazing. He can always give you advice and he was always that person there, for so many years. This is why that fight is so good and what he was trying to explain to Rock.”