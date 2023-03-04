Final Card For Tonight’s GCW Holy Smokes Event

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host its Holy Smokes event tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Below is the final card:
- Blake Christian vs. AKIRA
- Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch
- EFFY vs. SLADE
- El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alex Zayne
- Maki Itoh vs. LuFisto
- Joey Janela vs. VENY
- JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Alex Coughlin
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Kasey Kirk
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. The S.A.T. (Joel and Jose Maximo)
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com