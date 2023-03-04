WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s GCW Holy Smokes Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host its Holy Smokes event tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Below is the final card:

- Blake Christian vs. AKIRA

- Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch

- EFFY vs. SLADE

- El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alex Zayne

- Maki Itoh vs. LuFisto

- Joey Janela vs. VENY

- JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Alex Coughlin

- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Kasey Kirk

- GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. The S.A.T. (Joel and Jose Maximo)


