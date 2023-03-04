Ric Flair Thinks Logan And Jake Paul Are Better Than Some Full Time Wrestlers

During the most recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair commented on the speculation that Jake Paul will one day join his brother in WWE, believing both brothers are better than some full-time Superstars because they can draw money. Flair said:

“Oh, hell yeah. Yeah, because he’s good. He’s great. Both those kids are better than some of the guys that do it full-time for a living. I’ll stand by that comment all day long. You kidding me? And then, until you told me last week that Shawn [Michaels] was training Logan, which now makes sense. Yeah. I thought the guy has just got incredible natural ability. No, I think they’re big and they draw money. That’s all there is to it, draw money.”