WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Ric Flair Thinks Logan And Jake Paul Are Better Than Some Full Time Wrestlers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

Ric Flair Thinks Logan And Jake Paul Are Better Than Some Full Time Wrestlers

During the most recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair commented on the speculation that Jake Paul will one day join his brother in WWE, believing both brothers are better than some full-time Superstars because they can draw money. Flair said:

“Oh, hell yeah. Yeah, because he’s good. He’s great. Both those kids are better than some of the guys that do it full-time for a living. I’ll stand by that comment all day long. You kidding me? And then, until you told me last week that Shawn [Michaels] was training Logan, which now makes sense. Yeah. I thought the guy has just got incredible natural ability. No, I think they’re big and they draw money. That’s all there is to it, draw money.”

Paul Heyman Discusses The Rock Not Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, during which he discussed at some length The Rock not appearing [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 03, 2023 02:22PM

Tags: #wwe #ric flair #logan paul #jake paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80915/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer